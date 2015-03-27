Triple-monitor wallpaper pack 1 (5760×1200)

Modern versions of Windows (and probably other OSes too) let you span your desktop wallpaper across all monitors. I use a three-monitor setup with 16×10 monitors and had a hard time finding wallpapers that I liked that were optimal for this configuration.

So, using Apophysis 7x and Photoshop, I whipped up a bunch suited to my tastes. I figured I’d share. These are optimized for three monitors of 1920×1200 resolution each, or 5760×1200. And sure, you could use this for two monitors, too.

Rather than post the full size images to my blog, I’ll include thumbnails (are 500 pixel wide images thumbnails?) below, and you can download the whole pack in a zip file:

Brandon’s-Triple-Monitor-Wallpaper-Pack-1.zip (27.4 MB)

(Tip: if you use these, be sure to set the wallpaper mode to span, not “center ” or “fill” or anything else. These are meant to give one large image across all monitors, not three duplicate images!)

And here are the 13 wallpapers in this pack:

Again, I didn’t want to post the full images individually to my blog. Download the whole pack: Brandon’s-Triple-Monitor-Wallpaper-Pack-1.zip (27.4 MB)