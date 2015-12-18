Some of the programs I have authored are listed here.
SwordSearcher Bible Software
An extensive Bible study application. This is the primary focus of my software development efforts. SwordSearcher has been in development since 1995. It includes a wide range of commentaries and study aids.
Daily Bible and Prayer
Prayer tracker, Bible-in-a-year plan, and daily devotional.
ExactFile
Makes it easy to make sure files aren’t damaged or altered. Works with MD5, SHA, and other checksum methods.
Most of my software can be seen here: StudyLamp Software LLC.
4 thoughts on “My Software”
I have sword searcher for my p.c. And love it. Is it possible to get this software for my ipad?
No, it’s a Windows desktop application.
First let me say that SwordSearcher has allowed me to meet God by using Information Technology to dive deep into the letters He wrote to us over the time of His-(s)tory. Thank you Brandon for SwordSearcher version 3 especially.
I started using SwordSearcher 3 on my Windows ME computer on or around the year 2000 and I’m not really interested in the later versions which includes a wide range of commentaries and study aids. I recently was given my first Windows 10 computer and being that I am not really interested in SwordSearcher 8, I would like to keep using my SwordSearcher 3 16-bit program on Windows 10. It will not run on Windows 10. Have you found a solution for this?
You may want to take a look at some of the other Projects we are working on as well. I’d love to see a quick and easy SwordSearcher 3 version as an Android App. Are you interested?
I’m sorry, if you want to use SwordSearcher 3, you’ll have to stick with an old system to do it. For Windows 10, you’ll need SwordSearcher 7 or later for full compatibility.
Also, just to be clear, you can easily install SwordSearcher 8 without any commentaries or books.