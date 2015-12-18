Some of the programs I have authored are listed here.

SwordSearcher Bible Software

An extensive Bible study application. This is the primary focus of my software development efforts. SwordSearcher has been in development since 1995. It includes a wide range of commentaries and study aids.

Daily Bible and Prayer

Prayer tracker, Bible-in-a-year plan, and daily devotional.

ExactFile

Makes it easy to make sure files aren’t damaged or altered. Works with MD5, SHA, and other checksum methods.

Most of my software can be seen here: StudyLamp Software LLC.