I released SwordSearcher 8.2 yesterday.

It just goes to show how neglected by blog has been that I forgot to even write about SwordSearcher 8.1 here. Anyway, yesterday I publicly announced SwordSearcher 8.2 (here’s what’s new).

I’m most enthusiastic about the new Word Trees explorer. Here’s the help file section on Word Trees (I still need to make the video tutorial).

I also completely re-designed the SwordSearcher website. It has been six or seven years since I made any significant changes and the site was just not up to par for 2018. Hopefully this will be a bit better, and Google will stop telling me that I am losing traffic because the site wasn’t mobile-friendly… Now I just need to write more content. I much prefer the coding. :-)